Former Vice President Mike Pence says he would consider testifying before Jan. 6 committee Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he would consider testifying before the January 6 committee if asked. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett discussed with CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane the significance of those comments, Congresswoman Liz Cheney's primary defeat in Wyoming and the latest on January 6 criminal cases.