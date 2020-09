Former USPS chair of board of governors sounds alarm on mail-in voting Funding the U.S. Postal Service has become a political hot-button issue in the run-up to the November presidential election. The USPS has formally warned 41 states that it cannot guarantee that all votes cast by mail will be delivered in time to be counted. Former chairman of the USPS board of governors S. David Fineman joins CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about his Barron's op-ed "Quit Interfering and Save the Postal Service."