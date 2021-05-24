Former U.S. election security official on how disinformation is driving voting restrictions Republican lawmakers in Texas are moving closer to passing new voting restrictions, making it the largest to do so in the wake of fomer President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. Matt Masterson, former lead election security official for the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how Trump's false claims about fraud are driving changes to state laws.