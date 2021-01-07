Download The CBS News App
Live Updates: Congress returns to Capitol to continue electoral count
Live Updates: Capitol secured after assault from Trump supporters
Democrats gain control of Senate with victories in Georgia runoffs
Woman who was shot during Capitol assault has died
Twitter and Facebook lock Trump's accounts over video message
Inside the Senate chamber as rioters stormed the Capitol
WNBA players celebrate Warnock's projected win over Loeffler
Two officers fired over police raid that killed Breonna Taylor
Biden denounces violent assault at Capitol: "This must end now"
Former top FBI official on violent protests on Capitol Hill
Former FBI assistant director Bill Gavin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss law enforcement's response the violence as pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill no Wednesday afternoon.
