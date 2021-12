Former Senator Bob Dole lies in state in U.S. Capitol Former Senator Bob Dole is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol. He died Sunday at the age of 98 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. President Biden reflected on Dole's legacy at a ceremony Thursday, calling the World War II veteran "a giant of our history." CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.