Former Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher on the Supreme Court considering a TikTok ban Former Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher breaks down the key issues as TikTok races against the clock to avoid being blocked in the U.S. TikTok could shut down the social media site in the U.S. by Jan. 19 unless the Supreme Court strikes down or delays the effective date of a law aimed at forcing TikTok's sale by its Chinese parent company.