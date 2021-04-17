Live

Former prep school student Owen Labrie to be freed on bail

Owen Labrie, the former prep school student convicted of sexually assaulting a freshman, will be released from jail. Classmates at his trial last year spoke about the so-called "senior salute" tradition when graduating seniors would aim to have sex with underclassmen. He was free on bail while appealing his conviction, but was sent to jail for a year in March for violating his curfew. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the judge's latest decision to let Labrie out.
