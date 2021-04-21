Former police chief on whether Chauvin verdict is a pivotal moment Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd, in a case some see as key to the future of policing. Ivonne Roman, policing relationship manager for the Center for Policing Equity and former police chief in Newark, New Jersey, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about how police officers should handle minor crimes and the original press release from Minneapolis Police that didn't mention that an officer violently restrained Floyd.