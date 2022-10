Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards on "The Takeout" - 10/14/22 Cecile Richards, the former head of Planned Parenthood and co-chair of the American Bridge 21st Century super PAC, joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss the fallout from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the future of abortion rights in the U.S. and the potential impact on the midterm elections.