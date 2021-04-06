Former Obama adviser David Plouffe on Uber’s vision and critics The on-demand car app is taking to the airwaves in New York with a blunt message aimed at Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city's taxis. But that is just one front in the company’s worldwide fight to grow even bigger. Uber’s chief adviser and board member David Plouffe used to serve as President Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 before becoming a White House adviser. Plouffe joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Uber's explosive growth and legal fights.