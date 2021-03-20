Former NTSB chair's lessons from 10 years on the job Chairman Deborah Hersman was a board member of the National Transportation Safety Board for five years before she was appointed chairman and worked for another five years leading the federal agency. She became the public face of the government's response to major transportation accidents, but her legacy may be her efforts to stop the next disaster. Hersman talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts in her first interview since stepping down last week.