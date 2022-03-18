Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on "The Takeout" - 3/18/2022 On this week's edition of "The Takeout," H.R. McMaster, CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor, called for the early mitigation of the "humanitarian catastrophe" and the prevention of more deaths and refugees in Ukraine. Once the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, McMaster told Major Garrett that President Biden and the U.S. should stop revealing where it draws the line in the fight against Russia and Vladimir Putin.