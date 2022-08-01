Former Homeland Security officials accused of deleting text messages from Jan. 6 The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol says text messages from former Department of Homeland Security officials and Secret Service officers have been deleted. Those messages are believed to be able help provide context as to what happened during the insurrection. CEO and founder of cybersecurity firm BlackCloak Chris Pierson speaks with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the significance.