Former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO says she has "boxes and boxes" of financial documents after bitter divorce Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg's divorce was a contentious battle, but few realized during the 2017 and 2018 proceedings that it would end up at the center of one of the most high-profile criminal investigations in history – the Manhattan District Attorney's probe into Donald Trump. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss his reporting.