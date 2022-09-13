Watch CBS News

Former Clinton investigator Ken Starr dies at 76

Ken Starr, whose investigation led to former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, has died at 76 after complications from surgery. Starr was also part of former President Donald Trump's legal team for his first impeachment trial.
