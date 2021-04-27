Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former clerk to Scalia on Trump's nominee

President Trump tapped appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia's death nearly a year ago. William Jay, a former clerk to Scalia, joins CBSN to discuss the nomination.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.