Former CBS executive on lessons of empowering girls In her nearly 20 years at the network, former CBS Entertainment chairman Nina Tassler oversaw more than 200 programs and developed blockbuster franchises, making CBS America's most-watched network. Last year, Tassler stepped down to pursue other creative projects, the first of which hit bookstores this week. “What I Told My Daughter,” is a diverse collection of essays from leading women like Laura Bush, Brooke Shields, Mia Hamm and Madeleine Albright. Tassler joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how her daughter inspired her to write the book and the importance of mothers' roles in empowering their daughters.