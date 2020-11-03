Download The CBS News App
Election Updates
How To Watch Election Results
Coronavirus Updates
Sign Up For Newsletters
When Do Polls Close In Each State?
Las Vegas Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Election Live Updates: Americans go to polls as bruising campaign ends
Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key state
Report cites militia activity risk amid fears of Election Day unrest
Here's what to expect on election night
The races that could determine who controls the Senate
Abortion on the ballot in Colorado and Louisiana
Trump holds last 2020 MAGA rally; Biden sweeps tiny NH town
Battleground states to watch
How to watch election night results
2020 Elections
Election Live Updates: Americans go to the polls as bruising campaign ends
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Report cites militia activity risk amid fears of Election Day unrest
Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key state
Here's what to expect on election night
When do polls close in each state?
Battleground states to watch
The races that could determine who controls the Senate
Key House races to watch on Election Day
A guide to the election's top ballot initiatives
What went wrong with polls in 2016? Can we trust them now?
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Former campaign managers on what to watch for on election night
CBS political contributors Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the campaigns' closing strategy and what they are looking for on election night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue