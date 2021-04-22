Former Baylor Title IX coordinator on resignation: University "set me up to fail" For more than a year, Baylor University has been plagued by allegations it failed to handle cases of sexual assault committed by its students. The woman in charge of investigating sex assault complaints at Baylor, the nation's largest Baptist university, has stepped down. Baylor said in a statement that Patty Crawford was "disappointed in her role in implementing the recommendations" from an independent investigation. Crawford and her attorney, Rogge Dunn, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she's resigning.