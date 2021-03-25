Live

Watch CBSN Live

Forgotten cemetery for freed slaves rediscovered

An Alexandria, Virginia cemetery that served as a burial place for hundreds of former slaves during the Civil War became a gas station in the 1950s. Eventually, the cemetery was rediscovered and the site is now a memorial. Wyatt Andrews reports.
