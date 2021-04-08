Forensic investigators say blood and pills were found in the back of the squad car officers tried to put George Floyd in Forensic investigators testified during Day 8 of the Derek Chauvin murder trial that drugs were found in the car George Floyd was riding in before he encountered police officers. Drugs and Floyd's blood were also found in the back of the squad car officers tried putting Floyd into. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson discusses how this could affect both sides of this case.