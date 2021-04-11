Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ford invests $4.5B in electric cars

Ford has announced that 13 new electric cars will be added to their lineup by 2020. The automaker is investing $4.5 billion to make it happen. Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Spector joins CBSN with the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.