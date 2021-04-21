Ford executive chairman on new GT race car, future of industry It was 50 years ago that a Ford race car roared past archrival Ferrari to take first place in one of the world's oldest and most prestigious endurance races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. After sitting out for decades, Ford this year entered a new version of its original GT supercar and won its class. Executive Chairman Bill Ford joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the making of the GT model, the future of the company and expanding jobs in the U.S.