Forbes unveils list of global game changers Only on “CBS This Morning,” Forbes reveals its first-ever group of global game changers. It features 30 of the world’s most influential business leaders whose innovations transformed billions of lives. The list includes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Forbes senior editor Steve Schaefer joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss those who made the list.