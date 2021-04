Forbes reveals "America's Richest Self-Made Women" list First on "CBS This Morning," Forbes reveals its second annual list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women." The list covers 60 women who achieved success through invention and innovation to create their own wealth. They must have a minimum net worth of $250 million. Among those who made the list include ABC Supply's Diane Hendricks, Oprah Winfrey, Gap's Doris Fisher and Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner.