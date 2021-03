Food and Wine editor-in-chief talks kitchen mistakes on THE Dish Until a few years ago, Dana Cowin, editor-in-chief of Food and Wine magazine, couldn't cook! After more than two decades at the helm of the magazine, she joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss her new book, "Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen: Learning to Cook With 65 Great Chefs and Over 100 Delicious Recipes."