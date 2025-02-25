Watch CBS News

"Flying Blind" | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2022, 60 Minutes met Jacob Smith, a legally blind 15-year-old freeride skier. A brain tumor robbed Smith of his vision, but as Sharyn Alfonsi reported, that didn't stop him from making a name for himself on the slopes.
