Watch CBS News

Fly Like An Eagle | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2018, Scott Pelley's report on falconry, the art of hunting with birds of prey. Pelley traveled to the Mongolian steppe with Lauren McGough, a woman from Oklahoma who devoted herself to mastering the traditional ways of hunting with eagles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.