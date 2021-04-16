Live

Florida zoo's "Tiger Whisperer" mauled to death

A lead zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo has died after being mauled by a tiger. The incident is the first time an animal has killed a person in the zoo's 60-year history. David Begnaud has more on the tragic accident
