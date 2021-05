Florida teacher and gun owner: "No point to somebody having an AR-15" Ernie Rospierski, a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is being hailed as a hero. He directed dozens of students to safety during last week's shooting and was grazed by a bullet in a confrontation with the gunman. Rospierski joins "CBS This Morning" from Parkland, Florida, to discuss what he'd like to say to President Trump. As a gun owner, he also says there is no point in anyone having an AR-15 rifle.