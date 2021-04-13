Live

Florida grandmother arrested in heroin ring bust

Officials in Florida have arrested 10 people who are accused of running a heroin ring. The alleged ringleader is a 74-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with details.
