Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida Gov. Rick Scott: You need to evacuate

As Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida, Gov. Rick Scott told residents "you need to leave" and get out of the path of the storm. CBS News correspondent Marlie Hall joins CBSN from Daytona Beach with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.