Florida faces Hurricane Matthew's storm surge and aftermath Florida took the first blow from Hurricane Matthew on Friday, and while the storm has moved on, the state is still feeling its effects. Matthew erased part of coast Highway A1A near Daytona Beach. Storm surge coupled with high tide is creating large and destructive waves and flooding along the Atlantic coast. It comes with at least a million utility customers without power and a massive cleanup operation about to unfold. Errol Barnett reports from Jacksonville.