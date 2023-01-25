Watch CBS News

Florida could face lawsuit over rejection of AP African American studies pilot program

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is threatening to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies pilot program in the state’s high schools. Timothy Welbeck, an assistant professor of instruction in the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University and the director of the Center for Anti-Racism, joins CBS News to discuss the controversy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.