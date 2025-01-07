Watch CBS News

First U.S. bird flu death reported in Louisiana

A Louisiana resident has died after being hospitalized last month with bird flu. There have been 66 human cases of bird flu reported in the U.S. since the current outbreak started in April. "CBS Mornings Plus" co-host Adriana Diaz has more.
