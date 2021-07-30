First plane carrying Afghan evacuees arrives in U.S. under strict secrecy A plane carrying over 200 Afghans, mostly interpreters and their families, landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport early Friday morning. It's the first evacuation flight of what the U.S. military has dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, which aims to relocate Afghans who helped the military during the 20-year-long war and are now at risk of reprisals as American troops withdraw. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.