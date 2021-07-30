Live

Watch CBSN Live

First plane carrying Afghan evacuees arrives in U.S. under strict secrecy

A plane carrying over 200 Afghans, mostly interpreters and their families, landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport early Friday morning. It's the first evacuation flight of what the U.S. military has dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, which aims to relocate Afghans who helped the military during the 20-year-long war and are now at risk of reprisals as American troops withdraw. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.