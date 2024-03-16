First maritime aid shipment reaches Gaza amid rift between Biden, Netanyahu The first maritime aid shipment has reached Gaza, bringing 200 tons of desperately needed food to the war-ravaged territory. The move comes amid a deepening rift between President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday, Netanyahu approved an Israeli military plan for a ground invasion of Rafah, which the White House said it had not been briefed on and could not support without a credible proposal to limit civilian loss.