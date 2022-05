First lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in a surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother's Day. Meanwhile, 60 are feared dead after a Russian airstrike hit a school in Eastern Ukraine that was serving as a bomb shelter. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBS News' Meg Oliver to share more on the latest news from the ground in Ukraine.