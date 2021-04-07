Live

Watch CBSN Live

First female soldiers graduate from Ranger School

The first two women graduated Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia last week. About 400 soldiers tried to pass the 9 month test, but only 100 were successful, two of which were female. David Martin reports.
