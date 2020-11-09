Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Live Updates: Biden turns to transition as Trump wages legal battle
Pfizer says trials show its COVID vaccine "more than 90% effective"
Money raised for Trump's election fights would help cover campaign debt
Biden rolls out COVID-19 advisory board
Biden expected to unveil executive orders on Day 1
CBS News' Full Election Results
Stocks set to soar as Pfizer reports promising vaccine results
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a woman of many firsts
Voters approve police reform measures across the country
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Pictures: Nation reacts after Joe Biden is projected to win 2020 election
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Allies see Biden re-engaging on crises from COVID to nuke standoffs
Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Fireside chat: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Rosalía Arteaga
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former President of Ecuador Rosalía Arteaga spoke at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders.
