Firefighters work for hours to save terrier puppy

A dramatic puppy rescue took place in Buffalo, New York, when Bailey, a teacup Yorkshire terrier, fell down an exposed vent pipe. Her owner called 9-1-1, and firefighters worked for three hours to free the pup.
