Firefighters say they've "turned a corner" battling Calif. wildfires Firefighters battling the deadliest wildfires in California history say they finally "turned a corner." At least 40 people have been killed since the fires began one week ago. Around 5,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed. At this time, 140 people remain missing in Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are still in effect for about 75,000 people. Fifteen large fires continue to burn across the state. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports.