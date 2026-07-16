Fired DOJ lawyer attorney accuses Blanche of enforcing Trump's "pointless vendettas" Former Justice Department pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer accused Todd Blanche of unethical and sycophantic behavior during his confirmation hearing for attorney general. "The priority of this DOJ is protecting powerful men, even when it comes at the expense of vulnerable women," Oyer said, condemning Blanche's handling of the Epstein files. "These are not partisan concerns ... please do not degrade our justice system further by promoting Mr. Blanche."