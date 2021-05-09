Live

"Fire and Fury" fallout

The controversial book that caused a dramatic split between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon hit store shelves today. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid has the latest on the fallout from "Fire and Fury."
