Fiona Hill says RNC rhetoric shows U.S. "is no different" from countries with populist movement Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill tells "Face the Nation" that the rhetoric at the Republican National Convention "projects to the rest of the world that the United States is no different from any other country where you're getting a populist leader emerging," while author Robert Kagan says what Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance is offering is " not new" but rather "to the fundamental principles that the founders established.