Finland announces support for joining NATO as Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine Finland's leaders have announced they support joining NATO "without delay." Neighboring Sweden is also expected to seek membership. Russia has responded saying that it will be forced to take "retaliatory steps" if Finland joins the alliance. William Alberque, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what such a move would mean for NATO and Russia.