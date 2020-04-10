Live

Financial expert answers your biggest questions on coronavirus and your wallet

Over 15 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits over the last three weeks, a devastating reflection of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy. Many people, even those who do not know if they will still be employed, are looking for information to help navigate the uncertainty. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to respond to some of viewers' critical personal finance questions.
