Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fighting credit card fraud in line and online

In 2013, fraudsters racked up a whopping $11 billion in credit card charges. The U.S. Secret Service and merchants nationwide working toward a solution to alleviate fraud stemming from point of sale systems and online shopping.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.