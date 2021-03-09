Fight for $15 protesters demand raising minimum wage across U.S. Following $15 dollar an hour law passage victories in New York, California and Pennsylvania, Fight for 15 protesters advocated in more than 300 cities on Thursday for a nationwide rise in minimum wage and the right to unionize. They marched from Times Square to the annual New York State Republican GOP Gala at the Grand Hyatt Hotel to join protesters rallying against GOP candidates’ opposition to raise wages. Video produced by Anisah Jabar.