Fight breaks out in Mexican senate as session ends A tense debate in the Mexican Senate erupted into a fight Wednesday between two of the chamber's top politicians. Senator Alejandro Moreno of the opposition PRI grabbed Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña, demanding a turn to speak. Moreno, who accused Norona of initiating the attack, can be seen shoving Norona several times and pushing another man to the ground when he tried to intervene.Tempers had been running high over a debate on possible U.S. military intervention in Mexico to combat drug cartels.